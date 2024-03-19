Futsal Team To Participate In 4-Nation Tournament Next Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The national futsal team will participate in the international four-way tournament in Thailand before the start of the Asian Futsal Cup, according to a statement from the Football Federation on Tuesday.

The statement said:“Afghanistan's national futsal team made history for the first time to qualify for the Futsal Asia Cup, to ensure the best preparation in the Asian Nations Cup before the start of this tournament in the International Quadrilateral Tournament (NSDF) between Thailand, Australia, Malaysia and Afghanistan will take place from next week, March 24-28, 2024, Thailand host the tournament.”

After the four-way tournament in Thailand, the National futsal players will be scheduled to play a friendly match against the Myanmar national futsal team on March 30 and 31, 2024.

According to the Football Federation, the national futsal team will return to Thailand on April 2, 2024, for a training camp and friendly matches against Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia and China in Thailand, which will host the Asian Futsal Cup.

It is worth mentioning that before this, the national futsal players participated in a 3-month training camp under the supervision of Majid Mortazai, the head coach of the Afghanistan national futsal team.

This comes as the Football Federation has announced the final list of 18 invited players of the national futsal team to participate in the NSDF, friendly matches and the 2024 Asian Futsal Cup.

Players: Akbar Kazami, Mahdi Noorzai, Raza Hussainpour, Farzad Mahmodi Mehran Ghulami, Bahman Gargig Omaid Qanbari, Mohammad Muradi, Hussain Mohammadi, Sayed Mujtaba Hussaini, Ali Jafri, Hasan Hasani, Nasir Taimour and Maisam Faizi.

Back up players: Ali Raza Jafari, Mohammad Jawad Safari, Ali Ahmad Muhsani and Ali Asghar Raosuli

nh

Visits: 5