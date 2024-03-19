" MDLBEAST" Hosts Suhoor Event at "Beast House" and Launches the Second Edition of "Hunna" Initiative with the Presence of Female Media Professionals.

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) MDLBEAST, the leading Saudi music entertainment company, hosted a Ramadan Suhoor night at BEAST HOUSE in Jax District, Diriyah, for a group of prominent female media professionals and the company's female team members. The event marked the launch of the second edition of the ‘Hanna’ initiative. It featured discussions on the successful experiences of female leaders at MDLBEAST who have significantly contributed to advancing the music industry in the Kingdom and the region.



On opening the Suhoor night, Nada Alhelabi, Strategic Director at MDLBEAST and Director of XP Music Futures Conference, welcomed the media guests and appreciated their outstanding role in supporting the company's mission to achieve its goals. She emphasized the shared understanding of the significance of supporting creativity and innovators in the Kingdom.



Alhelabi highlighted MDLBEAST's journey of unprecedented achievements in advancing the music and creative industry in the Kingdom within a few years. She specifically mentioned the XP Music Futures Conference and its core mission to enhance the music industry in the Middle East, develop sector policies, initiate a sustainable conversation on ways and opportunities to build the music ecosystem, and support and empower young talents, artists, producers, and label owners to transform their passions into a sustainable career path.



Alhelabi also mentioned that the conference has launched several initiatives to support talents, including 'Hunna' initiative to enable women. This individual mentorship program connects rising female stars with successful women in the music industry.



Alhelabi revealed that the “Hunna” mentorship program for 2024 is now open for registration and will close after Eid al-Fitr. Women in the Middle East and North Africa region, including aspiring singers, songwriters, music producers, talent managers, and music industry professionals, can apply for the program through a form to receive mentorship from an industry-prominent professional. The program also includes a form for mentors interested in participating.



Alhelabi also added that the ‘Hunna’ program has established a dedicated WhatsApp group to follow industry news and upcoming events and will host regular listening circles throughout the region, which are open for women to participate. She emphasized that anyone interested in supporting female talent in the



region's music industry or promoting equality in the music industry can reach out to the "Hunna" program at ....



‘The first gathering of 'Hunna' initiative took place at XP Music Futures conference in 2023, where we brought together 4 mentors and 4 mentees in a three-month mentorship program covering areas of the music business, including music production, music management, and art’, Alhelabi added.

The mentorship program also included holding ‘virtual listening circles,’ promoting community engagement, and addressing issues related to equality in the music industry. The program has delivered remarkable results, connecting like-minded individuals from across the region and beyond to discuss current challenges and opportunities available to women in the music industry and ways to support talents with the resources for success.



It is worth mentioning that BEAST HOUSE is the first comprehensive creative club in the Kingdom. It provides its members, including creators and music enthusiasts, with a place for networking, entertainment, learning, and exchanging experiences. The club hosts educational sessions, music seminars, workshops, and live events that enrich the industry.



BEAST HOUSE also includes a multi-purpose recording studio equipped with the latest devices to meet various audio needs. It is an ideal venue for following live performances of music bands. Two production rooms feature booths specially designed for composing music, and a radio station broadcasts and produces show programs.



