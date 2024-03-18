(MENAFN- Baystreet) Meta Probed for Illicit Drug Sales

Nvidia To Launch New Chips At Developer ConferenceBerkshire Hathaway Buys Back $2.3 Billion Of Own StockNio to Unveil Mass Market Brand SoonAdobe's Stock Falls 12% As Guidance Disappoints Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Monday, March 18, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Super Micro Computer Joins The S&P 500 Index Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) stock is joining the benchmark S&P 500 index today (March 18) following a blistering rally that has seen its share price increase tenfold in the last year.The company is replacing home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool (WHR) whose share price has declined 20% over the past 12 months.Super Micro Computer makes data centres that power artificial intelligence (A.I.) models and applications. The company's market capitalization has soared from $4.50 billion U.S. at the end of 2022 to $60 billion U.S. today.So far in 2024, Super Micro Computer's stock has gained 275%, lifting the share price to $1,068.83 U.S. per share.Super Micro Computer's stock really took off in spring 2023 after the company announced a strategic partnership with leading microchip designer Nvidia (NVDA).The rapid gain has options traders now betting on a pullback in Super Micro Computer's stock.Currently, Super Micro Computer is among the top five most shorted U.S. stocks, according to market data. That means traders are betting on the share price declining in the near-term.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks