ASEZA Chief, South African Envoy Discuss Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, March 18 (Petra) - Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez engaged in a discussion Monday with South African Ambassador Tselane Mokuena, exploring avenues for cooperation across various economic and investment sectors.Fayez emphasized the robust bilateral relations between the two nations, and underscored the need to identify new investment prospects, highlighting opportunities in smart industries, tourism and agriculture.Fayez outlined investment incentives and tax benefits offered by ASEZA to attract investors and entrepreneurs to Aqaba. He underscored the city's reputation as a secure and stable investment destination, bolstered by a strategic location and signed free trade agreements with numerous world nations.Fayez said Aqaba is a pivotal regional investment and logistical hub, well-suited to enhance trade across the region.Saying ASEZA is ready to welcome South African investors, Fayez pledged support to familiarize them with investment opportunities and provide incentives. He assured prospective investors of streamlined processes and economic advantages for companies eyeing investment in Aqaba's key sectors, which serve as crucial connectors between various continents.Mokuena commended ASEZA's investment and tourism environment, hailing it as the safest and most legally sound destination for investment and tourism in the Middle East.She underscored South Africa's investment potential in cutting-edge industries such as smart technology, alternative energy, automotive, artificial intelligence, robotics, and modern agricultural systems. Mokuena also emphasized the value of knowledge exchange and sharing success stories in the field of special economic zones.