Kuwaiti FM, Chinese Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties, Strategic Cooperation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Monday Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei. During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties and strategic cooperation in various fields between the two countries. (end) nmo

