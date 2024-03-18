9 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Shelling Targeting House In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza, Palestine - At least nine Palestinians were martyred at dawn Monday, as a result of an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Nusseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians news agency (WAFA) cited medical sources as saying that nine Palestinians were martyred and others were injured after the occupation warplanes shelled a house in the Nusseirat camp.

A number of Palestinians were also injured by Israeli occupation forces fire inside Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City.

Medical and local sources announced that several injuries occurred after the occupation forces surrounded hundreds of displaced people, patients, medical staff, and journalists inside Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Israeli warplanes shelled a house belonging to the Felfel family in Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza. Additionally, occupation artillery intensively bombarded areas in the center and west of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza. Israeli boats also fired shells northwest of Al-Shati camp.

The toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 rose to 31,645 martyrs, the majority of whom are children and women, and 73,676 injuries, while thousands remain under the rubble.