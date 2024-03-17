Three Injured As Enemy Drone Hits Gas Station In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone has struck a gas station in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three people.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Already in the morning, the Russians directed two kamikaze drones to Nikopol. They hit a gas station. Three men, aged 32, 43 and 67 years, were injured. The doctors provided them with all the necessary aid," the post said. Read also:
Paramedic, ambulance driver wounded in Russian shelling of village in Kharkiv region
Gas station equipment and a truck were damaged.
On March 16, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district eight times, injuring two people.
Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram
MENAFN17032024000193011044ID1107986986
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.