Three Injured As Enemy Drone Hits Gas Station In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone has struck a gas station in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three people.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Already in the morning, the Russians directed two kamikaze drones to Nikopol. They hit a gas station. Three men, aged 32, 43 and 67 years, were injured. The doctors provided them with all the necessary aid," the post said.

Gas station equipment and a truck were damaged.

On March 16, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district eight times, injuring two people.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram