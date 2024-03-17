Kremlin replies to Macron`s allegation that Russia is ‘adversary’

(MENAFN) In the ongoing discourse surrounding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin has issued a response to French President Emmanuel Macron's characterization of Russia as an "adversary." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Macron's description and suggested that France's indirect involvement in the conflict justifies such a classification.



Macron's recent interview with TF1 and France 2 channels saw him affirming France's support for Ukraine while stopping short of labeling Russia as an "enemy." Instead, Macron referred to Moscow as an "adversary," emphasizing France's efforts to ensure a Ukrainian victory without directly engaging in warfare with Russia.



In reaction to Macron's statements, Peskov stated that Russia perceives France as an adversary due to its indirect involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. Peskov's remarks suggest that Russia views France's support for Kiev as contributing to the ongoing conflict.



Macron's interview also touched upon the possibility of deploying Western troops to Ukraine, a statement that prompted denials from other NATO member states. Macron opted for strategic ambiguity regarding this issue, stating that he has "reasons not to be precise" and emphasizing France's readiness to support Ukraine in preventing Russia from achieving victory in the conflict.



Overall, Macron's characterization of Russia as an "adversary" and the Kremlin's response underscore the complexities of international relations amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



The exchange highlights the diplomatic tensions and strategic considerations at play as various nations navigate their roles and responsibilities in addressing the crisis.

