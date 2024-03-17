'Role Model For Future Generations': Qatar Captain Al Haydos Retires From International Football

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos, one of the finest footballers the country has produced, has retired from international football – seven weeks after lifting his second AFC Asian Cup trophy, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced yesterday.

The 33-year-old, who also captains Qatar Stars League giants Al Sadd, will continue to play club football.

“The Qatar Football Association extends its deepest gratitude to Hassan Al Haydos, the national team captain, as he announces his retirement from international football after an outstanding career spanning many years,” the QFA said in a statement.

"Throughout his remarkable 16-year journey with Qatari national teams, Al Haydos has been a beacon of inspiration, embodying unwavering dedication and exemplary morals as a leader for Al Annabi. His contributions have been pivotal in securing numerous victories and championships, marking his legacy as one of Qatar's most decorated footballers. As we bid farewell to a true icon, we express our utmost confidence in Al Haydos's future endeavours and extend our heartfelt wishes for continued success," it added.

Al Haydos posted his photo on Instagram being embraced by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 triumph on February 10.

"Words of thanks fall short in the face of your continuous support and your stand with me throughout my journey with the national team," he wrote.

Al Haydos, known for his lethal long-range strikes, retired as the most capped Qatari footballer having represented Al Annabi in 183 international matches during which he scored as many as 41 goals.

He made his international debut in 2008 and won QFA's Most Promising Player Award the same year, before being named as QFA's Best Player in 2015. Al Haydos appeared in four Asian Cups, with back-to-back triumphs in 2019 and 2023 editions being the highlight of his career with Al Annabi.

The seasoned forward also clinched the 2014 Gulf Cup title with the national team. He made crucial contribution in Qatar's successful title defence at the recently-held Asian Cup, scoring three goals.

QFA President Jassim Rashid Al Buenain congratulated Al Haydos for his illustrious international career.

“As athletes, we are proud of your achievements. Today we bid you farewell after your retirement from international football. We thank you for your dedication and your career with the national team, which will remain engraved in our memories and a role model for future generations. We wish you success in your journey after retirement,” the QFA President posted on X.

Qatar, coached by Marquez Lopez, will name a new captain as they resume their Preliminary Joint Qualification - Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 with a match against Kuwait on March 21.

They will play them again in the return leg on March 26 while their second match against Afghanistan is set for June 6, before the game against India five days later. Qatar defeated Afghanistan 8-1 and India 3-0 in their opening group qualifying matches.