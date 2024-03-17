Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Actress Gets Grand Welcome At Her In-Laws House (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were married on March 15. The couple, who first met on the shooting of the 2019 film 'Pagalpanti', married in front of family and close friends. On March 16, the pair returned to Mumbai and were greeted with dhol sounds.

Pulkit and Kriti announced their wedding on March 16 with photos from the magical celebrations. Kriti looked stunning in a pink lehenga, while Pulkit wore a mint green sherwani and intricately designed turban.

On March 16 evening, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai to a warm greeting from their relatives. Several videos featuring the two dancing to Dhol tunes have gone viral. One recording showed the two arriving at their residence, with Pulkit opening the car door for his lady love. In another, the two and their families grooved to Dhol rhythms outside the house.

In the videos, Kriti looked stunning in a red floral saree, showing off her 'chooda' and sindoor'. Pulkit, on the other hand, sported an off-white kurta and dhoti.

The couple had uploaded photos from their wedding and stated, "From the deep blue sky To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats differently, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You! (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kriti and Pulkit's love story began on the sets of 'Pagalpanti,' and their friendship has only grown stronger since then. Their on-screen collaborations include 'Taish' and 'Veerey Ki Wedding'. Pulkit's previous marriage to Shweta Rohira dissolved after 11 months.

