President Of Azerbaijan: International Law Norms Must Be Basis For Each Country, There Can Be No Discrimination

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “No sovereign territory can be subjected to force to change it. The International law norms must be the basis for each country and there can be no discrimination,” said President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.

"As a country that has suffered from occupation for many years and has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijan is well aware that the international law norms are restored by force in some cases. This way is fully legal. The UN Charter granted each country the right to self-defense, and Azerbaijan exercised this right to restore its territorial integrity," the head of state emphasized.