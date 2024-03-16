President Of Azerbaijan: International Law Norms Must Be Basis For Each Country, There Can Be No Discrimination

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “No sovereign territory can be subjected to force to change it.
The International law norms must be the basis for each country and
there can be no discrimination,” said President Ilham Aliyev said
in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli
Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
"As a country that has suffered from occupation for many years
and has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty,
Azerbaijan is well aware that the international law norms are
restored by force in some cases. This way is fully legal. The UN
Charter granted each country the right to self-defense, and
Azerbaijan exercised this right to restore its territorial
integrity," the head of state emphasized.
