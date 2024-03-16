Greece Joins Coalition To Help Ukraine With Mine Clearance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Greece has joined a coalition led by Lithuania and Iceland to help Ukraine with mine clearance.

This was announced by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas following a meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Vilnius, according to Ukrinform.

“The war in Ukraine is not over. The commitment of EU member states to support Ukraine has to be united, we support the position that the multilateral assistance to Ukraine must not dry out. I wish to thank Greece for joining the demining coalition for Ukraine that Lithuania and Iceland lead together. We need to send out a mutual message about our steadfast commitment to continue supporting Ukraine,” said Anušauskas.

The ministers also discussed bilateral defense cooperation, the security situation, and the NATO agenda. The ministers focused on air defense.

“An important decision was taken at the NATO Summit in Vilnius on the Rotational NATO Air Defense Model. We expect assistance from Greece in the practical implementation of it before the NATO Summit in Warsaw this summer,” said Anušauskas.

The ministers also discussed the security situation in the south. According to Anušauskas, although Lithuania's most pressing challenges come from the east, the situation in the south, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean is being monitored and taken seriously. Lithuania is exploring ways to contribute to international efforts in these regions.



As reported by Ukrinform, in January, the Lithuanian-led coalition in support of Ukraine met in Vilnius to discuss Kyiv's needs and possible contributions from partners.

The Lithuanian-led coalition aims to unite and coordinate existing and future demining assistance to Ukraine from donor countries. To achieve the coalition's goals, a support fund is being established, including the purchase of tools and equipment for mine clearance in Ukraine.

Photo from kam