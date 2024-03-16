Beijing Criticizes Washington's Anti-Chinese Decision

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized the US bill, which could lead to the ban of the TikTok application in the country, noting that it is unfair to use the pretext of concern about national security, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

"The American bill, which forces the change of ownership of TikTok, reveals their "gangster" tactics, which consists of robbing those who succeed. There is no honesty or justice if for this the United States, under the pretext of national security, seeks to close successful enterprises of other countries," the publication quotes Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying.

He noted that the way the United States behaves in this situation makes it clear to the whole world that the "rules-based order" is beneficial exclusively to Washington.

The House of Representatives of the American Congress has approved a bill that could lead to a ban on the application for creating and watching short TikTok videos on American territory. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the House would put maximum pressure on the Senate to approve the bill as well.

The bill stipulates that the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, must abandon it; otherwise, the platform may be banned in the United States. According to CNN, if the law comes into force, TikTok will have about five months to distance itself from ByteDance.

The approval of the bill will allow the president to ban other applications controlled by "foreign rivals." The Hill noted that those covered by the bill include China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.