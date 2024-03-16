Beijing Criticizes Washington's Anti-Chinese Decision

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized the US bill, which could
lead to the ban of the TikTok application in the country, noting
that it is unfair to use the pretext of concern about national
security, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
"The American bill, which forces the change of ownership of
TikTok, reveals their "gangster" tactics, which consists of robbing
those who succeed. There is no honesty or justice if for this the
United States, under the pretext of national security, seeks to
close successful enterprises of other countries," the publication
quotes Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin as
saying.
He noted that the way the United States behaves in this
situation makes it clear to the whole world that the "rules-based
order" is beneficial exclusively to Washington.
The House of Representatives of the American Congress has
approved a bill that could lead to a ban on the application for
creating and watching short TikTok videos on American territory.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said the House would put maximum
pressure on the Senate to approve the bill as well.
The bill stipulates that the Chinese company ByteDance, which
owns TikTok, must abandon it; otherwise, the platform may be banned
in the United States. According to CNN, if the law comes into
force, TikTok will have about five months to distance itself from
ByteDance.
The approval of the bill will allow the president to ban other
applications controlled by "foreign rivals." The Hill noted that
those covered by the bill include China, Russia, North Korea and
Iran.
