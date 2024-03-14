Casualties Reported As Russian Strike Drone Hits Apartment Building In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian kamikaze drone has hit a residential building in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region, injuring three people.
Serhii Borzov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"In the Vinnytsia region, a UAV hit a residential building. Three people were hospitalized. Concerning services are working at the scene," he said.
Borzov called on residents of the region not to ignore air raid alerts and stay in safe places.
An air raid alert was issued in several Ukrainian regions, including in the Vinnytsia region, due to the launch of Shahed attack drones by Russian troops.
