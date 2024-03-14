Venezuela Bolsters Air Defense With Chinese Tech

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's military has recently enhanced its air defense system by adding the Chinese Skyfend Hunter SHH100, an advanced anti-drone technology.



This move, announced by Venezuela's Integral Aerospace Defense Command (CODAI ), highlights a significant leap in countering UAV threats.



The specifics of the number of Hunter SHH100 units provided to the Air Defense Brigades remain undisclosed.



Nonetheless, this action clearly demonstrates Venezuela's determination to upgrade its defense against modern aerial challenges.



With the Hunter SHH100, CODAI now possesses the capability to detect, disrupt, and disable UAV communication frequencies.







Developed by Skyfend, the Hunter SHH100 can identify and neutralize drone threats within a 2 km detection and 3 km attack range.



It features an operator-friendly touchscreen for full spectrum monitoring from 400 MHz to 6 GHz, ensuring adaptability across various environments.



CODAI, celebrating its 45th anniversary, falls under the Strategic Operational Command of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (CEOFANB).



It commands seven air defense brigades and six tactical surveillance groups, aligned with Venezuela's territorial defense strategy.



This acquisition marks Venezuela's commitment to employing cutting-edge defense technologies.









Skyfend Hunter SHH100 enhances Venezuela's defense, deepening ties with China, highlighting anti-drone systems' strategic significance.









