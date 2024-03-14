Every Fourth Transaction In Azerbaijan Nowadays Passes Through Apple Pay And Google Pay - CEO Of CBA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Every fourth transaction in Azerbaijan today passes through
Apple Pay and Google Pay, Director General of the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA) Farid Osmanov said during the 'Visa Cashless Forum
- Digital Azerbaijan', Azernews reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan's financial landscape has undergone
significant changes in recent years, especially in the field of
digital payments. Analysis of recent transaction cycles and payment
volumes indicates an increase of two percent compared to last
year's figures.
"The introduction of international payment systems and the
changing payment habits of the population play a key role in the
evolution of financial transactions. Transaction tokenization,
which provides an additional level of security and convenience to
users, is gaining popularity. This process not only simplifies
payments but also contributes significantly to the increase in
cashless transactions. The growth in the use of Apple Pay and
Google Pay is noticeable," he emphasized.
Osmanov mentioned that, according to recent research data, every
fourth transaction in Azerbaijan today goes through these payment
systems.
"This reflects the worldwide trend towards mobile payments and
emphasizes consumers' desire for simpler and safer ways to make
purchases and pay for services. This shift in preferences shows how
important a role digital payments are beginning to play in people's
everyday lives. Considering this tendency, we can expect further
growth in the popularity and prevalence of contactless payment
systems in Azerbaijan. All this indicates a gradual but confident
progress of the country towards full digitalization of financial
transactions and strengthening of integration with the world
economy," he added.
Visa Cashless Forum is one of Visa's main events affecting the
markets of Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and South-Eastern Europe. It
is attended by experts in the field of digital payments and
financial technologies.
Visa (NYSE: V) is the global leader in the electronic payments
industry. Visa processes payment transactions between consumers,
businesses, and financial and government institutions in more than
200 countries and territories. Its mission is to unite the world
through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment
network to promote consumer well-being and business and economic
prosperity.
