Maduro describes Zelensky as ‘clown’ over badmouthing Pope

(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has taken aim at Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, describing him as a "clown," a "brute," and a "loser" following Zelensky's criticism of Pope Francis's plea for Ukraine to consider concessions for the sake of peaceful negotiations with Russia. Maduro made these remarks during a televised program on Monday, expressing disapproval of Zelensky's rejection of the Pope's call.



Maduro commended Pope Francis as a great man with high moral authority and emphasized that Zelensky, in his view, is in no position to speak poorly about the Pope. Maduro drew parallels between Zelensky and Juan Guaido, the former Venezuelan MP who attempted to seize power with United States backing several years ago, stating that "Zelensky looks more and more like Guaido, the clown, the brute, the loser Guaido, and is as harmful for the people as Guaido was."



The Venezuelan leader highlighted that Venezuela, including himself as a man of faith, supports Pope Francis's message of peace for Ukraine. He criticized Zelensky's attitude towards the Pope's call for negotiation and peace, suggesting that it undermines the diplomatic process.



Pope Francis, in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI, addressed the issue of negotiating in the face of conflict, asserting that it is not about surrendering but rather the courage of not leading the country to suicide. The Pope urged leaders to consider the human cost of continued conflict and emphasized the importance of seeking mediation from other countries to find a peaceful resolution.



As tensions persist in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Maduro's comments add a geopolitical dimension to the discourse, shedding light on the international reactions and complexities surrounding the calls for peaceful dialogue in the region.

