US Pres. Renews National Emergency With Respect To Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 12 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden decided on Tuesday that the previously declared national emergency to respond to threats from Iran "must continue in effect beyond March 15, 2024."

On March 15, 1995, by Executive Order 12957, the President declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701-1706) to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by the actions and policies of the Government of Iran.

On May 6, 1995, the President issued Executive Order 12959, imposing more comprehensive sanctions on Iran to further respond to this threat, a press release from the White House noted.

On August 19, 1997, the President issued Executive Order 13059, consolidating and clarifying those previous orders.

The President took additional steps pursuant to this national emergency in Executive Order 13553 of September 28, 2010; Executive Order 13574 of May 23, 2011; Executive Order 13590 of November 20, 2011; Executive Order 13599 of February 5, 2012; Executive Order 13606 of April 22, 2012; Executive Order 13608 of May 1, 2012; Executive Order 13622 of July 30, 2012; Executive Order 13628 of October 9, 2012; Executive Order 13645 of June 3, 2013; Executive Order 13716 of January 16, 2016, which revoked Executive Orders 13574, 13590, 13622, 13645, and provisions of Executive Order 13628; Executive Order 13846 of August 6, 2018, which revoked Executive Orders 13716 and 13628; Executive Order 13871 of May 8, 2019; Executive Order 13876 of June 24, 2019; Executive Order 13902 of January 10, 2020; and Executive Order 13949 of September 21, 2020.

The actions and policies of the Government of Iran - including its proliferation and development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities, its network and campaign of regional aggression, its support for terrorist groups, and the malign activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its surrogates - continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

"For these reasons, the national emergency declared on March 15, 1995, must continue in effect beyond March 15, 2024," according to the statement.

"Therefore, in accordance with section 202 (d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to Iran declared in Executive Order 12957," President Biden pointed out.

"The emergency declared by Executive Order 12957 constitutes an emergency separate from that declared on November 14, 1979, by Executive Order 12170, in connection with the hostage crisis.

"This renewal, therefore, is distinct from the emergency renewal of November 7, 2023," he added. (end)

