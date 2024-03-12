Jiwan Introduces Exciting New Menu for Ramadan

(MENAFN- Qatar Museums) This Ramadan, Jiwan – the Distinctively Doha modern Middle Eastern restaurant – launches a celebratory Iftar menu. Located on the 4th floor of the iconic National Museum of Qatar, Jiwan’s food is a joyful celebration of the rich diversity of cultures shaping Doha’s culinary landscape.



The generous Ramadan feasting menu will feature contemporary interpretations of favourite dishes inspired by surrounding Arab regions and will be designed to share family-style. The meal starts with dates and laban, followed by a selection of appetisers featuring kalamata olives and pickles alongside herb sambousek and beetroot kebbeh. A highlight from the menu is the mixed grill, which includes red snapper, wild octopus, king prawns, and beef ribeye alongside aromatic rice flavoured with kuku spices, seared romaine lettuce and sweet stuffed bell peppers. Desserts include stuffed luqaimat and passion fruit bastani.



Yves Goddard, F&B Operations Director of IN-Q Enterprises (IN-Q), says: “We are celebrating the essence of Iftar; breaking fast with community in a joyous way with the freshest of ingredients and using the best local produce. I’m excited to welcome people to share this with us at Jiwan.”



Dine inside the Prix Versailles awarded restaurant or enjoy dinner on the outdoor terrace against sweeping views of Doha’s skyline; both offering a striking backdrop for Iftar.



Available throughout the holy month of Ramadan from sunset call for prayer to 10:00 p.m., the menu includes three mocktails and tea or coffee. For reservations visit jiwan.qa or call: +974 44525725.





