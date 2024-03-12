Amideast and Boeing Empower Students to Tackle Climate Change

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE, March 11, 2024 — Amideast/UAE and Boeing [NYSE:BA] celebrated the graduation of 46 students from the STEM Club, a key component of the STEM for Sustainability program.

The students, in grades seven to nine from various Dubai schools, learned practical ways to build sustainability in their everyday life, including water and electricity conservation. They also learned about sustainable aviation fuels and advanced technologies like hydrogen and electric propulsion systems. Additionally, they acquired digital skills such as computer-aided design (CAD) and 3D printing, using them to develop environmentally-friendly vehicle, windmill, and farmhouse designs, all with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said: “The STEM for Sustainability program with Amideast is a powerful initiative that aligns STEM education with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It empowers the next generation to contribute to decarbonization efforts, and we are excited to see this endeavor coming to fruition."

During the graduation ceremony that took place on March 1 at Dubai Knowledge Park, Amideast/UAE and Boeing organized a panel entitled ’360 Collaboration in Sustainability Efforts’. The panel, moderated by Sara El-Dallal, Amideast/UAE Country Director, featured speakers, including Meghan Gregonis, the United States Consul General in Dubai; Kuljit Ghata-Aura; and Greta Holtz, President and CEO of Amideast, Ambassador (ret.). Their discussion emphasized the importance of education and partnerships between public, private, non-profit organizations, and academia in engaging the younger generation to develop solutions for a more sustainable future.

Amideast president and CEO, Ambassador (ret) Greta Holtz mentioned: “Amideast is honored to be working towards the UAE’s Sustainable Development Goals through focused collaboration on sustainability and STEM education. Witnessing the growth of the STEM for Sustainability program has been truly remarkable. This program, in partnership with Boeing, is an inspiring example of how meaningful partnerships that bring together the private sector, and training organizations can impact different stakeholders such as students, parents and teachers”.

Jay Treloar, spokesperson of the U.S. Mission to the UAE, added: “The U.S. Mission to the UAE is proud to continue our support of the STEM for Sustainability program in collaboration with Amideast and Boeing. We celebrate the 46 students graduating from the program today and look forward to seeing their contributions to the UAE’s Sustainable Development goals”.

STEM for Sustainability program

Amideast and Boeing are working together to align STEM education with sustainability roadmaps in the UAE and North Africa.

In the UAE, the program was launched in May 2023, in the run-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 28). The three-year program in the UAE offers various activities, including STEM roundtables, STEM podcasts, a STEM fair, and a STEM Club, designed to promote eco-friendly behaviors and values among students.







MENAFN12032024007469016123ID1107966191