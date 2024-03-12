India doubles fighting groups force on border-line with China

(MENAFN) In a significant move, India has reportedly doubled its troop strength along the disputed border with China, reassigning 10,000 soldiers and consolidating an additional 9,000 troops under a new fighting command. The increased force of nearly 20,000 troops is set to safeguard a 532-kilometer stretch of the border in the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, according to undisclosed officials cited by Bloomberg. The decision comes amid rising tensions and concerns about China's adherence to agreements with New Delhi.



The announcement follows remarks by India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaisankar, who asserted that China has not honored its agreements, casting doubt on the stability of the bilateral relationship and questioning Beijing's intentions. Jaisankar made these statements during a discussion at the Raisina Roundtable in Tokyo. The move to reinforce border defenses comes in the aftermath of the deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June 2020, where both Indian and Chinese troops suffered casualties.



Reports from October indicated that India was implementing a drone surveillance system along its borders with China and Pakistan, aiming to deter surprise attacks. Additionally, the country is in the process of establishing an Integrated Rocket Force (IRF) to counter China's expanding missile and nuclear capabilities. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping's agreement to de-escalate tensions in Ladakh during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, the latest round of military talks yielded no public breakthrough.



Beyond land-based conflicts, India perceives China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean region as a threat. New Delhi is particularly concerned about Beijing's research vessels potentially being utilized for espionage activities. As the two nations navigate a complex relationship marked by territorial disputes and military standoffs, India's strategic moves underscore the ongoing challenges in Sino-Indian relations and the need for robust defense measures to safeguard national interests.

MENAFN12032024000045015687ID1107966160