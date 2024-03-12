YLT, A Social Platform, Has Been Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed YLT tokens on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the YLT/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 10th March 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of YLT, we are launching the“Join the YLT bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Yolllo: A New Era in Digital Content Monetization

Yolllo is at the forefront of addressing the exponential growth in digital content consumption and the pervasive issues related to copyright infringements and content monetization. By leveraging blockchain technology, Yolllo introduces a transparent, secure, and efficient platform that empowers creators to protect their intellectual property, monetize their content through NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), and engage with a global audience.

The Yolllo ecosystem offers a suite of innovative features, including a sophisticated recommendation system, a versatile marketing module, and a robust NFT market, making it a comprehensive solution for digital content creators and consumers. With its unique subscription model, Yolllo not only enables creators to earn from their content but also allows users to generate income by interacting with the platform, such as viewing, evaluating, and promoting content.

Tokenomics

Yolllo introduces a sophisticated token economy with the YLT token at its core, designed to support and incentivize the activities within its ecosystem. With a total supply capped at 1 billion YLT tokens, the distribution is planned to ensure long-term growth and sustainability. Key allocations include 48.5% to support users, 24.2% reserved for staking rewards, 15% dedicated to private sales, and smaller portions allocated to the team, marketing efforts, and VIP partners. The ICO process comprises three stages, offering tokens at incremental prices to early investors, with a structured lock-up and vesting period to maintain market stability.

About YLT

Social media platform that facilitates direct monetization of original digital content (images, video, audio) through blockchain integration and NFTs, offers a marketplace for NFTzation of content, and allows users worldwide to create a virtual workplace online.