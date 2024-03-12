GCC E-Cigarette Market Share, Industry Size, Analysis, Price Trends, Top Companies And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC E-Cigarette Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The GCC e-cigarette market size reached US$ 582.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,114.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during 2024-2032.

GCC E-cigarette Market Overview:

E-cigarettes, also known as electronic cigarettes or vaping devices, are electronic devices that simulate the experience of smoking traditional cigarettes. They typically consist of a battery, a heating element, and a cartridge or tank containing liquid solution (e-liquid), which may contain nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals. They come in various types, including cigalikes, vape pens, and advanced personal vaporizers (APVs), each offering different features and functionalities to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

The adoption of e-cigarettes has surged in recent years due to their perceived advantages over traditional tobacco products, including reduced exposure to harmful chemicals, customizable nicotine levels, and the absence of combustion, which results in fewer harmful byproducts. Additionally, they are often perceived as a smoking cessation aid, providing smokers with a potentially less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products.

GCC E-cigarette Market Trends:

The GCC market is majorly driven by increasing awareness of the adverse health effects associated with traditional tobacco smoking, leading consumers to seek alternative smoking options. This is propelling the demand for e-cigarettes across the region. Along with this, stringent regulations on tobacco consumption and public smoking bans imposed by GCC governments are further incentivizing consumers to switch to e-cigarettes as a socially acceptable and potentially safer alternative.

In addition, the growing trend of lifestyle changes, including a shift towards wellness and health-conscious behaviors, is contributing to the rising popularity of e-cigarettes among health-conscious consumers. Apart from this, advancements in e-cigarette technology, such as improved battery life, enhanced flavor options, and sleeker designs, are driving product innovation and attracting a wider consumer base. Furthermore, evolving consumer preferences are creating a positive market outlook.

GCC E-cigarette Market Report Segmentation:



By Product:



Modular E-Cigarette

Rechargeable E-Cigarette

Next-Generation E-Cigarette Disposable E-Cigarette

By Flavor:



Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage Others

By Mode of Operation:



Automatic E-Cigarette Manual E-Cigarette

By Distribution Channel:



Specialist E-Cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist Others

Regional Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

