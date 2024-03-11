Covestro leads transformation in chemical industrialization, using sugar to produce aniline

(MENAFN) In a landmark endeavor aimed at curbing the chemical industry's carbon footprint, the German multinational corporation Covestro is spearheading a pioneering initiative within one of Europe's largest chemical complexes. The project, situated in Germany, seeks to revolutionize conventional manufacturing processes by utilizing sugar as a primary raw material instead of traditional oil derivatives. At the heart of this innovative trial is the production of aniline, a vital chemical compound integral to the fabrication of foam materials extensively employed in various consumer goods, ranging from mattresses to chairs, as well as in the production of insulating materials.



Although the transition to large-scale commercial production remains a distant prospect, Covestro's pilot project signifies a significant stride forward in the chemical sector's collective endeavor to mitigate carbon emissions amidst the pressing climate crisis. Recognizing the urgency of addressing environmental concerns, Covestro's endeavor represents a tangible commitment to fostering sustainable practices within the industry.



Professor Walter Leitner, a distinguished academic from Aachen University deeply entrenched in the aniline project for over a decade, emphasizes the imperative for radical transformation within the chemical sector. Highlighting the sector's substantial reliance on oil, with approximately one-quarter of global oil production directly allocated to chemical manufacturing, Leitner underscores the urgent need for comprehensive restructuring to align with environmental imperatives.



Covestro, a prominent player in the plastics manufacturing realm and formerly a subsidiary of chemical behemoth Bayer, commenced experimental endeavors at its Leverkusen complex in western Germany towards the close of 2023, subsequent to rigorous laboratory research. This concerted effort underscores Covestro's commitment to innovation and sustainability, heralding a paradigm shift towards eco-conscious manufacturing practices that prioritize environmental stewardship alongside operational efficacy.

