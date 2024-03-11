QF’S TEACHER AND EDUCATION EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER: “EDUCATION IS FERTILE GROUND FOR CREATING IMPACT”

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 10 March 2024: From an engineer to a teacher and a maker of generations: this has been the journey of Ali Al-Samhari, a mathematics teacher at Qatar Leadership Academy, part of Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education, who was recently crowned with the Education Excellence Award in the Distinguished Teacher category.

Al-Samhari began his career in education after graduating with a degree in electrical engineering from Qatar University. He joined the Teach For Qatar program, which involves teaching for two years in government schools, having also had experienced the field of education field through his voluntary work with the Eid Charity Foundation’s educational programs.

"I found my true passion in the educational environment and with the students” he says.

“What drove me to change my career path from engineering to education was the impact of the teaching profession. It is a noble profession, the profession of prophets and messengers, and it holds a great significance because its focus is on building students' minds and guiding them not only academically, but also behaviorally, ethically, and patriotically."

According to Al-Samhari, being a teacher requires a long-term commitment and dedication. The role of the teacher is not only limited to cognitive and scientific aspects, or innovating strategies to convey information to students, but also includes behavioral and ethical aspects.

"The teaching profession lays the foundation for all other professions,” he says. “Teachers are the ones who build leaders, engineers, doctors, and judges.

“The educational environment itself is fertile ground for creating impact, through which we can convey valuable messages to future generations, contribute to promoting positive behaviors, and correcting principles and thinking patterns. It can create an impact in the short- and long-term on the student's personality."



Winning the Educational Excellence Award was Al-Samhari’s goal and ambition, and he says: "I cannot describe my feeling after receiving this award. It is an honor for me to receive this award under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

"I also cannot overlook the great support I received from the management of QLA, especially Jameel Al-Shammari, Director of Qatar Leadership Academy, as well as my colleagues who previously achieved this accomplishment and were a motivation for me to follow in their footsteps."

Al-Samhari has called on Qatari teachers to recognize their own efforts and the impact of their careers in education by nominating themselves for the Education Excellence Award, explaining that: “It is necessary for teachers to set goals and challenge themselves.

“As teachers, we need to continue seeking opportunities for development and achievement, and avoid staying in the same rhythm, in order to offer more for our students.

“Many teachers have distinguished initiatives and practices within the school environment, whether with students, parents, or colleagues, and it is important that they document their work and seek for their efforts to be recognized and celebrated.”





