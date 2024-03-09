Ali Merchant Opens Up About Balancing Two Identities Of Being An Actor, DJ

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Ali Merchant, who has been part of popular television shows such as 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has talked about balancing his two professions -- acting and DJing.
Asked how he manages the dual identity of being an actor and a DJ, Ali said:“Navigating between television, DJing, and acting posed initial challenges as I traditionally focused on one career at a time. Shifting from DJing to acting, I faced the stereotype of being too 'cool' for certain roles.”
“Overcoming this perception required substantial effort. However, after completing my first film and receiving positive feedback, it became evident that I am more than just a DJ -- people recognised my depth and acting skills," he added.
Ali acknowledged the importance of perception and added:“I've since worked on presenting an authentic and multifaceted image, ensuring that others see me accurately in both the DJ and acting realms.”
Talking about whether he has noticed a direct impact on his acting career due to the perception created by his DJing hobby, Ali said:“I've created two separate profiles -- one for acting and another for DJing and music. I started as an actor, and my main profile will be acting-oriented, while the other one will be DJ and music-oriented.”
