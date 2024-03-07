CDRI In Lucknow Develops Oral Pill To Cure Fractures

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 8 (IANS) The Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) in Lucknow has developed an oral pill that will help in healing fracture in lesser time.

The phase-1 clinical trials of CDRI-1,500 molecule will begin soon.

CDRI's senior principal scientist Divya Singh, said,“As accident rate in India is among the highest in the world, which leads to significant morbidity and mortality, development of this medicine which gives quick relief, has no side-effects and can heal fractures at a faster rate is much needed.”

She further said,“CDRI is presently working on two novel bone healing entities CDRI-1500 and CDRI-399. We have received all the required approvals from drug regulatory bodies and are ready for the phase-1 clinical trial of CDRI-1500.”

The scientist said CDRI-1500 is a first-in-class orally active fracture healing synthetic molecule. Currently, there is no orally active fracture healing synthetic molecule available nationally or internationally.

So far BMP2 molecule has been approved for fractures suffered by children and adults by the Food and Drug Administration. However, the use of BMP2 is restricted as it leads to numerous clinical complications and involves a very high cost, she added.

On the other hand, CDRI-1500 will not only be safe and economical but intake of this tablet will provide a quicker relief from pain as it promotes the expression of genes involved in bone regeneration and repair.

The main advantage of CDRI-1500 is that even its low dose has been found to be effective in healing fractures, she said.

“In our experiments, we found that the molecule promoted fracture healing in Sprague Dawley rats and New Zealand white rabbits at a very low dose given orally to rats and rabbits. We have received an Indian and US patent for the CDRI 1500 molecule,” Divya Singh added.