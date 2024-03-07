Woman Killed In Celebratory Firing At Marriage Function In Bihar; Family Alleges Foul Play

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 7 (IANS) A 21-year-old girl was gunned down during a marriage function in Bihar's Nalanda district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night at Dhanwadih village in the district. The deceased has been identified as Kareena Kumari, the daughter of Vijay Singh.

Kareena and others were watching the marriage celebrations of a relative from the rooftop when a person named Guddu Singh (45) fired in the air. The bullet hit Kareena and though her family members rushed her to a primary health centre (PHC), she was declared dead by the doctors.

Following the incident, Kareena's mother Mintu Devi filed a written complaint against Guddu Singh, alleging that he fired at her daughter intentionally with the motive of murder.

“We have registered an FIR after receiving the deceased's mother's complaint against Guddu Singh, who is on the run. A team has been formed to nab him,” said Nurul Haq, SDPO, Bihar Sharif Range.

“The accused, who is a neighbour of the deceased, has been booked under IPC Section 302 and Arms Act,” Haq added.