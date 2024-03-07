BIXOLON Highlights Its Competitive Range Of Printing Solutions At Logimat 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) LogiMAT – (19-21.03.2024, Stuttgart, Germany) BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers, invites visitors onto stand 4/F80 at LogiMAT 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, to discover its competitive Auto-ID printing solutions for the intralogistics market.

Key exhibition product highlights will include: -

Desktop Label – Presenting a range of high-performance labelling printing solutions with variable widths, BIXOLON is set to showcase its dedicated logistics desktop label printers. The lineup includes the XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) series, with a compact design, key industry features and competitive pricing, the robust and feature-rich XD5-40 4-inch (118mm). The cost-effective XT3-40 4-inch (114mm) industrial labelling printer, plus the unique XQ-840 4-inch (118mm) and the slimline SLP-DX220 2-inch (58mm). Meanwhile, BIXOLON continues to focus on sustainable solutions, showcasing the highly reliable and budget-friendly XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) linerless printer, ideal for labelling applications in the logistics industry with an eye on paper saving and the environment.

RFID Labelling – Presenting its comprehensive range of mobile, desktop and industrial RFID print and encode printers, BIXOLON will display the XD5-40tR 4-inch (118mm) RFID-enabled desktop thermal transfer label printer and the XT5-40NR 4-inch (114mm) high performance industrial thermal transfer RFID label printer. In addition, the feature-rich premium mobile RFID label printer XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm).

Mobility Printing – BIXOLON will also showcase its highly reliable mobile printing solutions, including the best seller SPP-R200III 2-inch (58mm) ergonomic and lightweight mobile printer. Alongside the outstanding XM7 series featuring the premium XM7-20 2-inch (58mm), XM7-30 3-inch (72mm) and XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) Auto-ID mobile liner and linerless label printers together with a range of suitable accessories.

BIXOLON will be joined on the stand by a selection of dynamic partners who will be demonstrating the latest technology software that works in conjunction with BIXOLON's printing solutions. These include GreenForest IT, a specialised IT service provider, focusing on label printing and Auto-ID solutions, showcasing PrintTag, an innovative software solution for individual, easy, and effective label printing. Alongside Dresden Informatik, a German software development company, offering innovative solutions for intralogistics, including Track & Trace solutions, a own warehouse management system, as well as suitable hardware to provide complete solutions for our individual customer needs.

“The Transport and Logistics industry has become a key focus for BIXOLON, where we have invested in researching and developing key technologies such as Linerless and RFID,” states Jay Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“LogiMAT provides us with a valuable platform not only to discuss the latest industry trends with existing and potential customers but also to assess how we can further develop our products to meet the dynamic demands of the Transport and Logistics market.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact ... to make an appointment to meet the team.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto-ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2022, for the ninth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

About GreenForest IT

GreenForest IT is a specialised IT Service Provider, focusing on label printing and Auto-ID solutions.

With their proprietary software, they deliver customized solutions, emphasizing sustainability as a core value across all aspects of their operations.

Their expertise lies in providing precision label printing, reliable Auto-ID solutions, and innovative, environmentally conscious IT services.

About Dresden Informatik

Dresden Informatik GmbH is a German software development company, which offers innovative solutions for the intralogistics sector of companies, in form of track & trace solutions and own developed warehouse management system.

Our solutions are used from companies in different fields as well as the government. Service is very important to us, which is why we offering our customers complete packages consisting of a range of the right hard- and software, which, in combination with the right consulting from us, become a customized solution for their requirements.

