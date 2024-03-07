Qatar Foundation Students Recognized for Educational Excellence

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 6 March 2024: In a triumphant celebration of academic excellence, the 17th edition of the Education Excellence Award brought together six exceptional students from Qatar Foundation’s higher education ecosystem.



This prestigious event, held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, stands as a beacon of honor, recognizing the outstanding achievements of individuals dedicated to the advancement of Qatar.



More than a mere ceremony, the Education Excellence Award (EEA) is a testament to the highest academic distinction within the state, spotlighting remarkable students who have demonstrated dedication, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to excellence in their respective fields.



Maha Hani AlKhuzaei, who pursued a master's degree in Sustainable Energy from Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), received a gold medal for her academic achievements.



AlKhuzaei shared, "My education at QF shaped my career and personal growth. Through exceptional programs and research opportunities, I gained invaluable skills, fostering a passion for addressing challenges related to energy. QF instilled in me the confidence to pursue ambitious goals and contribute meaningfully to society."



AlKhuzaei applied for the EEA to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication, hard work, and accomplishments she achieved throughout her academic journey.



“This recognition is a testament to both QF's commitment and my personal dedication to academic excellence,” she said.



Dr. Tamy Ahmad Al-Binali, a PhD graduate from HBKU in Islamic Finance and Economy, who received a platinum medal said: “QF provides a unique perspective on the educational system, empowering students to implement national educational policies and curricula aligned with Qatar's overarching education objectives.”





Asmaa Khalifa Al-Kuwari, another distinguished recipient of the gold medal, recognized for her outstanding achievements in International Economics with Honors at Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), shared advice for those aspiring to apply for the EEA.



She said “My advice for students contemplating applying for the award is to prioritize personal dedication and the pursuit of individual goals. It's crucial to concentrate on self-achievement first, and then consider the EEA as a second step. Such self-driven commitment not only ensures a genuine and fulfilling academic journey but also establishes the foundation for authentic and impactful achievements.”



Ahmad Majid Al-Kuwari, another graduate of GU-Q, who won the gold medal, said he attributes his achievements to his strong support system. "Receiving the award is a reflection of the support and inspiration I have received from my family, friends, and instructors."





Fatma Al-Mannai, an accomplished Interior Design graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar (VCU-Q), another recipient of the gold medal, highlighted QF’s richly diverse culture.



She said, “It is truly enjoyable to be in an environment where individuals with different cultural and academic backgrounds interact, fostering the discovery of new knowledge daily. One of the highlights of QFis the inclusive events that bring together students from different universities, creating opportunities for meaningful networking.”



"Winning this Gold medal is one of my greatest accomplishments. It proved to me that my dedication and efforts were worthwhile," said Fatma.



Dr. Naila Ahmad Al Thani, holder of a PhD in Sustainable Environment from HBKU, was honored with the prestigious platinum medal in recognition of her outstanding academic excellence and significant contributions in the field of Sustainable Environment.



“The unique ecosystem of QF, with its diverse blend of academic institutions, research centers, and community initiatives, offered me an unparalleled educational journey that extended far beyond the traditional classroom setting.” – adds Dr. Naila



These exceptional students, representing diverse fields, stand as a testament to QF’s commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, creating a vibrant educational community, and shaping future leaders who are contributing towards building Qatar’s knowledge-based economy.









