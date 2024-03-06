Procter & Gamble Reinforces Commitment to Equality & Inclusion through their annual ‘UAE Women Entrepreneurs Academy 2024’

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Procter & Gamble (P&G), today announced the third edition of its annual Women Entrepreneurs Academy on 7 and 8 March, as part of its ongoing commitment to equality and inclusion. This initiative aims to provide business development training for women-owned businesses, enabling them to take their businesses to the next level. This year's Academy will be in line with the International Women’s Day 2024 campaign theme "Count Her In: Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment," highlighting the pivotal role of women in the marketplace.

The event, with the support and partnership of the Dubai Business Women Council, brings together a dynamic lineup of training sessions featuring leaders from P&G and esteemed guest speakers. These sessions will cover pivotal business topics including finance, procurement, brand building, and technology. Among the esteemed speakers is distinguished keynote speaker, Her Excellency, Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary at MoIAT, Ward Alaouie, Digital Native Sales Manager at Google, and Manal Khater, Head of Strategy at Publicis Groupe, offering invaluable expertise and guidance.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in a compelling panel discussion. This discussion will feature prominent figures from P&G and other notable market leaders, including Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Founder of Alignneficient; Nadine Mezher, Co-Founder of Sarwa; Halima Jumani, CEO and Co-Founder of Kibsons; Dima Tahtah, P&G Sales Senior Director; and Ihinosen Ebinum, P&G Purchasing Senior Director. This diverse panel ensures a rich exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Rohini Venkateswaran, Vice President - Country Manager East Gulf & Gulf Corporate Market Strategy & Planning Leader, P&G said: " At P&G, we believe that we can be a Force for Good and a Force for Growth in the world around us every day. International Women's Day offers a crucial occasion to examine the pivotal role diversity and inclusion play in the UAE's entrepreneurial landscape. Through the P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy, our goal is to establish a robust framework that empowers women-owned businesses and cultivates an environment of inclusive collaboration, embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

As participants of this program, women business owners will gain access to a comprehensive curriculum, featuring topics such as Building Leadership Skills, Aligning and Executing Business Strategy, Leveraging Technology, and Procurement Processes. To date, this valuable course content has already benefited over 500 women from 12 countries.

"We are excited to provide this amazing opportunity to women business owners in the UAE,” added Venkateswaran. "The P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy offers a platform where women can gain the essential skills and knowledge to initiate and expand their businesses. We take pride in contributing to this endeavour to empower women, drive positive social change, and stimulate economic advancement in the UAE.”

Dedicated to fostering the growth and success of women-owned businesses, the P&G Women Entrepreneurs Academy 2024 and other P&G initiatives such as the #WeSeeEqual Summit reflect a joint commitment to advancing the role of women in business and ensuring their voices are heard and valued, and are crucial opportunities to accelerate progress towards achieving gender equality and discuss strategic actions to address gender inequality – a core focus of the UN Sustainable Development Goal #5.





