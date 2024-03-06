(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is jeopardising the security of his country, Azernews reports, citing the report of the US War Studies Institute.

It is noted that N. Pashinyan is a weak politician.

The report mentions that sources related to the Kremlin continue to express critical views on this matter.

It should be noted that the US institute had previously written that distancing from Russia could come at a high cost for N. Pashinyan.

Note that relations between Armenia and Russia are rapidly deteriorating. Official Yerevan had previously announced the suspension of its activities within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and did not rule out that this could also happen from a legal perspective. Official Moscow is demanding an explanation from Yerevan for this position.

In fact, Pashinyan's ties with Russia and, besides, Yerevan's inability to completely break away from Russia create a feeling of irritation in the United States. Although the West wants to bring Armenia under its full influence, certain legal obstacles prevent Armenia from taking decisive steps. Therefore, both Europe and the West see it in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's weakness in politics.

On the other hand, the West is trying to prepare Armenia as a kamikaze bomb in the South Caucasus. That is, to be able to do what you want by pressing a button to change the situation in the South Caucasus, both in the action against Russia and in the South Caucasus. There is no other alternative way for the West to intervene in the South Caucasus other than Armenia. Pashinyan has become the target of criticism today because he failed to live up to the expectations of the West.