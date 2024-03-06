US Institute Calls Pashinyan Weak Politician

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is jeopardising the
security of his country, Azernews reports, citing
the report of the US War Studies Institute.
It is noted that N. Pashinyan is a weak politician.
The report mentions that sources related to the Kremlin continue
to express critical views on this matter.
It should be noted that the US institute had previously written
that distancing from Russia could come at a high cost for N.
Pashinyan.
Note that relations between Armenia and Russia are rapidly
deteriorating. Official Yerevan had previously announced the
suspension of its activities within the Collective Security Treaty
Organisation (CSTO) and did not rule out that this could also
happen from a legal perspective. Official Moscow is demanding an
explanation from Yerevan for this position.
In fact, Pashinyan's ties with Russia and, besides, Yerevan's
inability to completely break away from Russia create a feeling of
irritation in the United States. Although the West wants to bring
Armenia under its full influence, certain legal obstacles prevent
Armenia from taking decisive steps. Therefore, both Europe and the
West see it in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's weakness in
politics.
On the other hand, the West is trying to prepare Armenia as a
kamikaze bomb in the South Caucasus. That is, to be able to do what
you want by pressing a button to change the situation in the South
Caucasus, both in the action against Russia and in the South
Caucasus. There is no other alternative way for the West to
intervene in the South Caucasus other than Armenia. Pashinyan has
become the target of criticism today because he failed to live up
to the expectations of the West.
