Rihanna's Beauty Brand Enters Indian Market

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANSlife) Rihanna who painted Gujarat's Jamnagar city red with her performance during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has now made an iconic move by launching her Fenty Beauty brand in India.

The beauty brand which was developed in 2017 with a vision of inclusivity and global reach at its core will now become even more accessible to consumers at Nykaa's Cross Border Store starting from March 7, 2024.

“Fenty Beauty was created so that people everywhere would be included. Expanding to India is so exciting because the more people that can feel beautiful, recognised, and empowered, no matter their ethnicity, culture, skin tone, or style the better," said Rihanna.

Fenty Beauty envisions bringing a carefully curated and easily accessible selection from Rihanna's beloved beauty brand. Nykaa will offer a line-up of Fenty Beauty's best-selling products, including the iconic Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, and much more.

"We are thrilled to begin our partnership with one of the most innovative and disruptive beauty brands in the world, Fenty Beauty. The brand's ethos of diversity and inclusivity is a perfect fit for Nykaa's mission of democratizing beauty for all Indians. We look forward to working closely with Fenty Beauty to bring the best of global beauty into our consumers' hearts and homes," said Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, of Nykaa Beauty.

Fenty Beauty offers a wide range of artistry-quality products designed with Rihanna's vision of making sure people everywhere feel represented, with a focus on traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, formulas that work for all skin types, textures that love to be layered, and universal shades for all to enjoy.

