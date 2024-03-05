Sport City Metro Station Earns Coveted GSAS Platinum Award

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced that the Doha Metro's Sport City Station has been awarded the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) Platinum Certificate for sustainable operations from the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (Gord).

Ajlan Eid al-Enazi, chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail, received the certificate from Gord founding chairman Dr Yousef Mohamed al-Horr.

With this accomplishment, the Sport City Station on the Doha Metro's Gold Line has become the third station in the network to attain the prestigious GSAS Platinum certification for sustainable operation, following the Education City Station in October 2022 and Al Bidda Station in September last year.

This achievement is in line with Qatar Rail's efforts to adopt green building standards at Doha Metro stations, enhance sustainability, and support environmental conservation efforts by applying the highest standards and practices throughout all stages of operations for various metro facilities.

To attain the Platinum rating for GSAS Operations, Sport City Station underwent a thorough assessment across multiple facets.

This included evaluating its energy efficiency, indoor environment quality, waste handling, facility management, water usage, and environmental policies and awareness.

The Doha Metro is the world's first metro project to attain accredited sustainable certification tailored specifically for railway stations covering all stages of the project from design, through construction, and ending with operation.

This enhances Qatar's position as a key player in the field of sustainable transportation.

