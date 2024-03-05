Movable Wings, Cluster Charges - Official Russia's Modernized Smart Bombs Targeting Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are increasingly using KAB precision guided bombs to strike the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces and civil infrastructure across Kharkiv region, while also working to upgrade these munitions.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who spoke with the media on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Just 10 months ago, such an active use of KABs was never recorded. In addition, the enemy is improving this type of munitions. Previously, they would simply weld the wings onto them in an artisan way. Then those wings became movable. And now the warhead is armed with cluster munitions. And this type of projectile has already been used to attack Kupiansk. A volunteer was seriously affected by this," the head of the region said.

The Russians hit the infrastructure and positions of the Ukrainian defenders with advanced anti-aircraft guns, actually using scorched earth tactics.

Prosecutor's Office: Russians drop guided aerial bomb on Kurakhove

"Indeed, the enemy doesn't remain idle, unfortunately for us. They are using more and more KABs against our positions, our civilian infrastructure. For example, a few days ago, they bombarded river crossings with those gliding bombs,” Syniehubov stated.

As reported, on March 2, a 55-year-old volunteer was injured as a result of a KAB strike targeting Kupiansk.

Later, Oleg Syniehubov reported that on that day, the Russians for the first time employed KAB bombs armed with cluster charges, with a wider damage area.