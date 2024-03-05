(MENAFN- Baystreet) Zoom Unveils Aggressive Buybacks After Posting a Strong Earnings Report

Airship AI Hikes on Huge Contract with DOJ Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) noticed its shares nearly double in price Tuesday. The company, a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been awarded a large contract to an agency within the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the Company's Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform supporting emerging public safety and investigative requirements.“This award represents an expansion of a pilot program started with the agency in 2023, validating our ability to meet demanding agency operational and security requirements,” said President Paul Allen.“Equally as exciting is this project represents the second U.S. Government agency to deploy our Acropolis platform in a FedRAMP certified cloud environment, a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.”Airship AI's Acropolis backend enterprise management system enables customers to manage devices and sensors across their entire digital eco-system, directly to the cloud or through Airship AI's Outpost AI Edge Appliance. Built on the NVIDIA Jetson platform, Outpost AI provides advanced analytic processing at the edge, along with highly efficient video and metadata encoding and encryption over various RF and network backhauls back to the cloud.AISP shares popped $1.43, or 88.7%, to $3.08.

