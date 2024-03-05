K’Taka Ministers Siding With Anti-Nationals Must Apologise: Basavaraj Bommai

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, (Karnataka) March 5 (IANS) Karnataka's former Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, said on Tuesday it was unfortunate that some ministers were defending those anti-national people who raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said the media clearly showed some people raising pro-Pakistan slogans but still the ministers stood by them.

“It was unfortunate that some ministers forgot their position and stood in their support. This attitude is quite dangerous,” he said.

He added that though the FSL report came four days ago, the arrests had been made only two days later and the state government targeted the media accusing it of instigation.

“Those who spoke in favour of the anti-nationals must apologise,” he said.

Asked about the laying of the foundation stone of the Ammajeshwari (Kottalagi) lift irrigation project for the second time, the former CM said the government had not formulated any new scheme in the last nine months and the irrigation sector had been totally neglected.

“So, they are laying the foundation stones for old schemes. The officials are misguiding the CM and the latter must examine and take necessary steps,” he said.

Asked whether the seat sharing formula between the BJP and the JD-S would be finalised following the arrival of the BJP National President, JP Nadda, he said such issues would not be discussed in Belagavi and would be decided in Delhi.