Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Eyes A Revenue Potential Of Close To INR 500 Crore At Its Project Parkwest 2.0 In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate , one of India's most trusted real estate brands, proudly announces the launch of Sequoia, the last tower at Parkwest 2.0, located in Binnypet, Bengaluru. Following the success of making more than 2500 apartments, Sequoia emerges as the final jewel in Binnypet's real estate crown, marking the completion of this luxurious ~46-acre oasis of green in central Bengaluru. The launch signifies the company's commitment to delivering excellence and elevating the city's living standards.



Parkwest 2.0 has a total saleable area of over 18.4 lakh square feet. Sequoia, the last tower of the project, offers an exquisite selection of over 180 meticulously crafted 3 and 4BHK luxury apartments with a saleable area of 4.3 lakh square feet, presenting a revenue potential of nearly INR 500 crore. Sequoia stands tall at 30 floors, setting a new benchmark for urban living by seamlessly integrating smart features amidst lush greenery. Each apartment is thoughtfully designed to maximise natural light and ventilation, creating a serene oasis within the bustling cityscape. To date, the company has handed over ~1,000 apartments to satisfied homebuyers.





Commenting on the launch, Mr Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Director Group Promoter's Office, MD & CEO - Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) , stated,“Sequoia, the last tower at Parkwest 2.0, is a testament to our meticulous planning and unwavering dedication to craftsmanship. This iconic development will exceed the expectations of our esteemed customers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering excellence in every project we undertake.”





Mr Sumit Sapru, Business Head, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate , added, "Introducing Sequoia, the last tower at Parkwest 2.0, signifies a new standard for luxurious living in Bengaluru. With impeccable design, unmatched quality, and world-class amenities, Sequoia caters to the discerning residents of the city, elevating the Parkwest 2.0 experience.”





Parkwest 2.0 offers easy connectivity to the Metro Station, Majestic Bus Stand, and City Railway Station, making it an ideal choice for those seeking proximity to the Central Business District, shopping malls, schools, hospitals, commercial complexes, restaurants, and entertainment options.





About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded and reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 157 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India with modern marvels. With a development potential of over 142 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities-Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata-with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.





