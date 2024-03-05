US Central Command: Swiss Ship Hit By A Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 5 (KUNA) -- A Swiss ship was hit by a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia in the Gulf of Aden, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"On March 4, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a Swiss-owned Liberian-flagged ship in the Gulf of Aden, injuring the ship with one of the missiles," a statement from CENTCOM released late on Tuesday read.

According to reports, the ship sustained damage while traveling, but no one was hurt, the statement read.

The Houthi militias fired an anti-ship ballistic missile, that day, towards the southern Red Sea, where it fell into the waters. According to the statement, neither commercial nor US Navy ships were damaged or hurt.

According to the statement, two cruise missiles that posed an immediate threat to the U.S. Navy and nearby commercial vessels were struck by CENTCOM forces as a self-defense measure.

"These measures (strikes) will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters protected and safer for the U.S. Navy merchant ships," the statement continued.

The US has re-designated the Houthi militia as a terrorist group due to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and its forces stationed in the region. (end)

