EFG Hermes, DFM Host World's Largest MENA Investment Forum

EFG Hermes, in partnership with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), launched the 18th edition of the EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference on Monday, the world's largest investment forum focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The four-day event, which runs from March 4 to 7 2024, is taking place at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina (formerly Address Dubai Marina) in Dubai.

Under the theme of“Exploring the Depth of FEM,” the conference aims to showcase the untapped potential of the region and provide valuable insights and networking opportunities for participants. The conference brings together government officials, distinguished speakers, industry leaders, and investment experts to facilitate dialogue and collaboration between the global investment community and listed companies in the region. This year's conference features over 216 companies from various key sectors across 29 countries, holding direct meetings with over 670 institutional investors and fund managers from 250 international institutions.

The conference's main session kicked off with a keynote speech by EFG Holding's Group CEO, Karim Awad, followed by an interview with the main speaker, Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, conducted by Sally Mousa, Senior Presenter at Forbes Middle East. The session also included a panel discussion titled 'Beyond Automation: Harnessing AI, Transforming Industries for Growth and Efficiency', featuring Wael Fakharany, CEO of Edenred UAE, and Renier Lemmens, Group CEO of Geidea, moderated by Patrick FitzPatrick, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Partner of The Enterprise Company. The session concluded with the EFG Hermes live Research poll.

Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, said:“We are delighted to host the EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference once again, in collaboration with DFM this year. Partnering with DFM reinforces our mission, which is centered on our commitment to promoting investment opportunities in MENA markets and fostering impactful discussions that drive positive change. In a rapidly evolving world with the emergence of new economic powerhouses, investors need to explore the depth and breadth of the regional markets, identifying promising opportunities and navigating potential challenges. The conference provides a platform for this exploration, bringing together industry leaders, investment experts, and policymakers to share insights, forge partnerships, and set the course for sustainable growth.”

In 2023, economic performance across the MENA region faced formidable challenges, exacerbated by global headwinds, domestic obstacles, and geopolitical tensions. With lower oil production and stringent policy measures in emerging markets, growth slowed to a modest 2.0%. Looking ahead to 2024, the outlook remains uncertain, with a projected growth downgrade to 2.9%, reflecting ongoing complexities. To navigate this landscape, structural reforms are deemed imperative for both short-term growth and long-term resilience, highlighting the critical need for concerted efforts to boost economic vitality and fortify against future challenges.

Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, said:“Our investment conference is a vital bridge that connects investors with promising opportunities in MENA. Every year, our expanding list of listed companies, which reflects the growing ECM activity in the region, benefits greatly from accessing premium investments from some of the world's leading investment institutions. This not only gives them stability but also boosts their growth potential, ultimately contributing to a brighter future for the regional economy.

In addition, the One-on-One conference is the ultimate one-stop shop for investors who want to access the region's most attractive companies. By enabling direct interactions and relationships, we promote a smooth exchange of ideas and opportunities, driving both investors and companies to achieve mutual success.”

Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive program that includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking sessions on various topics relevant to MENA. The conference will equip attendees with valuable insights to navigate these dynamic markets effectively.