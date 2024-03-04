Ceiling Of Vasant Kunj's Ambience Mall Collapses | Inside Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A day after two people were killed in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall after a roof collapse, several are feared to be injured in Delhi's Ambience Mall after the ceiling of the mall collapsed on Monday. As per the reports, the debris of the ceiling fell on the escalator. A video of the roof collapse is doing rounds on the internet with people questioning the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena the video, the debris from the roof of Ambience Mall can be seen falling on the floors with people cautiously moving around. The social media users claimed that the poor management of malls by the owners is a major factor behind such accidents authorities said that the mall was closed and will re-open after the maintenance work. The residents of Delhi demanded action against the mall owners for playing with the lives of people and flouting the government's safety regulations Sapphire Mall ceiling collapseThe roof collapse of the Ambience Mall came a day after the iron grills fell off the ceiling of Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. Two individuals, belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad lost their lives in the accident when they were walking towards the escalator.\"Today in Blue Sapphire Mall, an iron grill fell off the fifth floor due to which two people died. The police team reached the spot and identified the two people belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad. They were walking towards the escalator when the accident happened...\" ADCP Central Hridesh Katheria said videos of the accident are all over social media, showing the tragic scene of the victims' bodies. In the footage, people are seen trying to move them carefully to safe places. The two were quickly taken to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared them dead on arrival.
