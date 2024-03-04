United States Dairy Alternatives Market Trends 2024, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, And Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United

Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The United States dairy alternatives market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.

Dairy alternatives are substitutes for traditional dairy products, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter. These alternatives are prepared from various plant sources, providing options for individuals who are lactose intolerant, have dairy allergies, or choose to follow a vegan or plant-based diet. Dairy alternatives have gained popularity due to their potential health benefits, environmental considerations, and ethical choices. The most common dairy alternatives are plant-based milk, which includes options, such as almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, and coconut milk. These milk alternatives are typically fortified with essential nutrients, including calcium and vitamin D to match the nutritional profile of cow's milk. They offer a similar creamy texture and are used in cooking, baking, and as a beverage.



The changing consumer preferences and health-conscious choices among the masses is driving the market in United States. The increasing demand for plant-based products is further supporting the demand. Consumers are seeking dairy alternatives made from sources, such as soy, almond, coconut, and oats, driven by concerns about lactose intolerance, dairy allergies, and a desire for more sustainable and ethical choices. Moreover, health consciousness is another pivotal factor influencing this market. Dairy alternatives are perceived as healthier options due to their lower saturated fat content and absence of cholesterol. Moreover, they cater to the growing vegan and vegetarian population, aligning with dietary choices that prioritize plant-based foods. Besides, environmental sustainability is a significant driving force as well. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of dairy production and are opting for dairy alternatives that have a smaller carbon footprint.

United States Dairy Alternatives Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:



Almond

Soy

Oats

Hemp

Coconut

Rice Others

Breakup by Formulation Type:



Plain Flavored

Breakup by Nutrient:



Protein

Starch

Vitamin Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by Product Type:



Cheese

Creamers

Yogurt

Ice Creams

Milk Others

Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

