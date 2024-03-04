Germany puts blame of leak on ‘Russian info war’

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a controversial audio recording featuring senior Bundeswehr officers discussing a potential attack on the Crimean Bridge, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has shifted the focus away from the content of the conversation, attributing the leak to Russia's ongoing "information war" against the West. During a press briefing in Berlin, Pistorius squarely pointed the finger at Russian President Vladimir Putin, labeling the incident as part of a broader hybrid attack aimed at disinformation.



Pistorius emphasized that the leaked audio was intended to sow division within Germany over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, strategically placing Berlin, one of Kiev's significant foreign supporters, at the center of the narrative. Despite Germany's supportive stance, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed reluctance to send Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine due to concerns that such weaponry could escalate tensions and potentially lead to a direct conflict between Germany and Russia.



"It is about division. It is about undermining our resolve," stated Pistorius, urging a measured and resolute response to the leaked information. The defense chief's comments underscore the gravity of the situation, portraying it as a deliberate attempt to manipulate public sentiment and political dynamics within Germany.



The leaked audio, released by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, captures a conversation between four German Air Force officers, including Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, the commander of the Bundeswehr branch. The officers discussed operational and targeting details for Taurus missiles that could be sent to Ukraine, including their potential use against the Crimean Bridge. Additionally, the officers explored ways to maintain plausible deniability of German involvement in such an attack, aiming to prevent a broader conflict.



As Germany grapples with the fallout from the leaked audio, the episode sheds light on the complex interplay between information warfare, geopolitical tensions, and the challenges faced by nations in navigating sensitive military discussions in an era of heightened global scrutiny.





