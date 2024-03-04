(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, the BBC has exposed Leonid Zakutenko, a resident of Kiev, as a significant poison supplier connected to at least 130 suicides in the United Kingdom. The extensive two-year investigation conducted by the British state broadcaster unveiled Zakutenko's alleged involvement in the online promotion of suicide through a notorious forum with tens of thousands of users globally.



The investigation commenced when journalists noticed recurring references to a "Ukraine supplier" on the suicide-promoting platform. Through meticulous tracing, the reporters managed to uncover Zakutenko's purported online store, email address, and PayPal account, ultimately revealing his identity. In January 2022, BBC reporters, posing as potential buyers, engaged with Zakutenko online and received confirmation that he could supply a chemical commonly used by individuals contemplating suicide.



As hostilities between Ukraine and Russia escalated in February 2022, there was an assumption that Zakutenko's illicit business would be disrupted. However, shockingly, in May 2023, the BBC discovered that Zakutenko's operations had not only persisted but had thrived amid the conflict. Boasting about the growth of his enterprise, Zakutenko revealed that he was sending "five parcels a week" to the United Kingdom alone and had introduced an "express" service for those willing to pay extra.



Seeking to delve deeper, in January 2024, BBC journalists attempted to arrange an in-person meeting with Zakutenko through a Ukrainian fixer. In Ukraine, Zakutenko was identified as an Airbnb "superhost" and initially agreed to meet the potential 'poison buyers' under the guise of showing them an apartment for rent.



This shocking exposé raises questions about the effectiveness of online platforms in curbing such dangerous activities and underscores the alarming global implications of an individual operating from within Ukraine. The unfolding narrative sheds light on the evolving challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in tackling transnational crimes, especially when they exploit the anonymity and accessibility of the internet.





MENAFN04032024000045015687ID1107930465