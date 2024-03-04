Nissan Revs Up Excitement With Introduction Of 2024 Z Proto

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Providing driving enthusiasts with an added dose of thrill and excitement behind the wheel, Nissan introduced the new 2024 Z Proto in the Middle East. Joining the 2024 Nissan Z line-up as part of the brand's sports car offering in the region, the exclusive Z Proto is differentiated by its unique aesthetic enhancements inside and out. Paying homage to its heritage while being a modern sports car, the 2024 Nissan Z Proto sports a unique Boulder Gray exterior hue, complimented by black alloy wheels and roof, in addition to yellow brake calipers.

The distinctive color scheme continues inside the cabin with yellow accents meticulously integrated on the dashboard and specially designed seats, making the Nissan Z Proto a true standout in the world of sports cars.

Serving as a testament to the brand's passion and dedication towards driving excitement, the Nissan Z has been the first word in Japanese performance since 1969.

Steeped in sports car history, and since its global introduction over 50 years ago, the Nissan Z has built a reputation for power, performance, and utility at a competitive price.

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said:“We are thrilled to introduce the dynamic Nissan Z Proto to our line-up, embodying our spirit of 'Innovation That Excites' and amplifying the legacy of the iconic sports car in the region. With its striking design, the Z Proto is poised to redefine driving experiences, allowing enthusiasts to stand out on the road. This exclusive model reflects customer desires for individuality and promises a new era of automotive excitement in the Middle East.”

Nassim Mourani, General Manager of the Automotive Group at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company, said:“We are thrilled to introduce the new 2024 Z Proto to motor enthusiasts in Qatar. Joining the esteemed 2024 Nissan Z lineup, this model signifies the brand's dedication to delivering driving excitement in the region. The Nissan 2024 Z Proto, steeped in sports car history, stands out with its unique aesthetic enhancements, paying homage to its heritage while embodying modernity. With its striking exterior, black alloy wheels, and yellow brake calipers, complemented by interior accents, the 2024 Z Proto emerges as a true icon in sports cars.”

The Nissan Z is available at is available at Nissan's partner in Qatar at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., the exclusive dealer of Nissan in Qatar, at its showrooms on Salwa Road, The Pearl, Al Sadd, Bin Omran, Barwa and Al Khor. To book your test drive, you can visit one of the showrooms or call 8000505.