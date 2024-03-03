70 Tonnes Of Truffles Sold At Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition And Auction 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The first edition of the Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction has sold 70 tonnes of truffles so far.

General Supervisor of the exhibition Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi stated to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the first edition, launched on January 18, attracted many visitors and received great attention, especially as it is being held at Souq Waqif, which is visited by a large number of people, thus contributing to the business of selling truffles.

Al Suwaidi also explained that the opening hours during Ramadan have been changed and the exhibition will welcome people after the Taraweeh prayer.

The Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction 2024 might be extended depending on the availability of the truffles, he said.

Al Suwaidi expects a large turnout during Ramadan since the demand for truffles increases during the holy month due to its popularity in Arab and Gulf houses particularly Qataris.

The General Supervisor of the Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction 2024 noted that large quantities of the truffles were imported from Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq and Algeria, while more are expected to be imported from the Arab Maghreb.