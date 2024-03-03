Situation On Polish Border Has Gone Beyond Economics And Morality Long Ago - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on Ukraine's border with Poland, where the traffic of trucks has been blocked, has gone beyond economics and morality long ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address on Sunday, March 3, Ukrinform reports.

"We must finally find a solution to the situation on the Polish border, which has gone beyond both economics and morality long ago. It is simply impossible to explain how the hardships of a bleeding country can be used in domestic political struggles," Zelensky said.

Since February 9, 2024, Polish farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to checkpoints on the Poland border with Ukraine. Their main demands are a ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's waiver of the European Green Deal.

During this time, there were five cases of Ukrainian grain being spilled from freight cars onto the tracks or from trucks onto the roads.

Polish farmers blocked the Shehyni checkpoint from 13:00 on March 1.