Medan Wraps Up Action At Al Uqda With Thrilling Al Bayt Cup Triumph

Doha, Qatar: Hassan bin Ali Hassan Al Matwi-owned Medan under jockey Jefferson Smith recorded an exciting half-length victory to claim the Al Bayt Cup, wrapping up this season's action at the Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

In the 2300m Purebred Arabian Handicap feature, the Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi-trained mare overcame a tough challenge from Ikef De Bozouls, ridden by Arnaud De Lepine, to win the thrilling feature. Tomas Lukasek rode Haman to third place in the race.

The Al Uqda Racecourse hosted a record number of 22 meetings this season with the final day at the venue featuring a total of seven races.