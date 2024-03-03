EDII-trained Hastakala Setu artisans blend tradition & modernity

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)



Ahmedabad, March 1, 2024: Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in collaboration with Business Women Committee (BWC) GCCI organized a mega event - ‘Rang Soota’, showcasing the artistry of Hastakal Setu Yojana, a pioneering initiative supported by the Government of Gujarat. EDII is implementing the Hastakala Setu Yojana, and the initiative supported by the Department of Cottage and Rural Industries, the Government of Gujarat

The three-day event was inaugurated by Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII; Shri Ajay Patel, President, GCCI and Shri N.D. Parmar, Executive Director, iNDEXT-C. A B2B networking event was organised and 40 participating artisans engaged with 70 industry leaders, corporates and entrepreneurs to exchanged ideas and formulated new partnerships. The attendees of the event had the opportunity to explore a vibrant marketplace showcasing 40 distinct crafts from 40 artisans of Gujarat.

The event is a 3-day event which will conclude with a Fashion Show on March 3, 2024 for which artisans collaborated with leading Indian fashion designers to create an eclectic collection of garments that seamlessly blended traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Launched in 2020, the Hastakala Setu Yojana has sensitized over 33,800 artisans and more than 21,000 artisans have received advanced training across 33 districts in Gujarat, with a focus on providing practical skills and market exposure. As a key partner to the Commissionerate of Cottage Industries, Government of Gujarat, EDII remains committed to nurturing entrepreneurship and promoting sustainable development in the state.





