Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Nat'l Operetta Mon.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will be patronizing and attending the national operetta (Story of a Homeland) in the Bayan Palace stage on March 4, Monday, at 10:00 am local-time. (end) tm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.